Food processing giant Simplot is doubling the size of its operation in Portage la Prairie.

The $460 million dollar project will see the potato plant expand from 180,000 to 460,000 square feet.

The province says this is expected to create 87 jobs and double the need for potatoes from local growers.

The Pallister Government is giving some financial assistance, a tax break, up to $6.31 million and up to $522,000 for employee training.

Manitoba Hydro is also providing $1 million in PowerSmart funding for electrical and natural gas efficiency projects based on the plant meeting certain guidelines.