WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said passengers on a Winnipeg transit route may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a bulletin sent Friday afternoon, a passenger with COVID-19 rode on bus route 71 on October 16.

The passenger got on the bus at 4 p.m. at the stop on Sinclair Street and exited at the corner of Arlington Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

The city said they notify transit operators on the impacted routes to allow them to take appropriate follow-up measures.

Residents who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to get tested as soon as possible.

Masks have been mandatory for all transit passengers since August.