WINNIPEG -- The province is warning the public about possible exposures to a COVID-19 variant of concern on Winnipeg Transit routes.

The news was announced as part of the daily COVID-19 update on Saturday.

The first incident happened on Route 59 every day between April 13 and 15. The exposure involved a bus taken to Island Lakes from Main Street and Pioneer Avenue to Ebb Tide Drive and Island Shore Boulevard between 4:15 and 4:45 p.m. each day.

The other incident happened on April 19 on Route 18, travelling from Osborne Street at Broadway to Main Street and Rupertsland Avenue between 11:15 and 11:35 a.m.

If anyone was on either of the buses during the days and times listed, they are asked to monitor for any symptoms and, if symptoms develop, the province says they should self-isolate and seek testing.