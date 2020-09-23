WINNIPEG -- The province is advising Manitobans of three new possible COVID-19 exposures.

All three locations are in Winnipeg.

The first happened on Sept. 15 at Wee Johnny's Irish Pub, located at 177 McDermot Avenue, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at a trivia night.

The second incident happened on Sept. 15 and 16 at The Local Public Eatery at 274 Garry Street. Times were not listed on the government's website.

The third incident also happened on Sept. 15 at Earls St. Vital, at 1215 St. Mary's Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Health officials advise people to self-monitor for symptoms if they were at any of these locations.

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, people should get tested and self-isolate.