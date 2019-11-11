WINNIPEG – Power has been restored to more than 2600 customers in the Beausejour area.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Manitoba Hydro's Outages web page indicated no customers still without power in the area.

On Monday evening, Manitoba Hydro took to Twitter, saying a major outage is affecting customers in Beausejour and the surrounding area. The Manitoba Hydro outages map earlier showed four large outages in the area, and estimated over 2,600 customers are affected altogether.

In the municipality of Beausejour, Hydro estimates more than 1,600 were without power.

#mboutage We’re responding to a major outage in Beausejour and surrounding area. We’ll update as more information is available. pic.twitter.com/V9FftwNhmN — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 11, 2019

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said the cause of the outages is not known, but said Manitoba Hydro will be providing more information on Twitter as it becomes available.