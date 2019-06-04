As election speculation continues, Premier Brian Pallister says there will be no snap call.

"I have no plans to call an immediate election," said Pallister.

Even with the spring legislative session behind him and the law to lower the PST passed, Pallister says there is still work to do including upcoming meetings with Canada's premiers.

"I wanted to make sure that everyone who works here knows that they need not be concerned about an election at least for a number of weeks," said Pallister.

Still the premier is laying the ground work for an election this year, instead of following the fixed date in October 2020. Pallister says in the coming days a self-imposed ban on partisan advertising and announcements will be put in place prior to the election campaign, much like the 90-day blackout period before a fixed election date.

The premier says he doesn't want an unfair advantage leading up to a campaign.

"With the goal of making sure that as a government we do not use taxpayer resources to try to promote our political ends," said Pallister.

But he is still refusing to say when Manitobans will go to the polls. Pallister wouldn't even narrow down which month.

"Instead of being straight forward and honest with the people of Manitoba, the premier is playing games day after day just tell us when the election date is going to be so Manitobans can make up their minds," said NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

"The premier is sort of making it up as he goes along which is no way to run a government or elections," said Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont.

Pallister is also vowing not to use the self-imposed blackout to shy away from any thorny issues.

"I have no intentions of hiding from you, I'm too big to hide anyway, so I will be available to you on a minimum weekly basis," said Pallister.

Pallister says the Clerk of the Executive Council is setting the rules around which ads and announcements will be permitted during the ban.