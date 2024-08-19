WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'Proud of the film': Manitoba filmmaker's movie still finding audiences

    Tavis Putnam, director of 'A Social,' said the movie is getting closer to being picked up by a streaming platform. (Photo courtesy Tavis Putnam) Tavis Putnam, director of 'A Social,' said the movie is getting closer to being picked up by a streaming platform. (Photo courtesy Tavis Putnam)
    A Winnipeg filmmaker said his film about a Manitoba tradition still finds audiences.

    Tavis Putnam completed his film 'A Social' in 2022 and has been showing it at theatres and festivals across North America, most recently at the Regina Public Library.

    "It's basically about a lonely young man who is really desperately trying to get people to go to his mom and her boyfriend's wedding social," he said. "He kind of goes around town and kind of guilt trips with people who said they were going to buy a ticket into to actually going."

    Putnam said the idea to create a film featuring a social, the Manitoba tradition typically held by engaged couples to raise funds for their wedding, had some basis in reality for Putnam.

    "I thought it'd be interesting to have a social to raise money for a movie," he said. "I didn't want to do crowdfunding, and I just wanted to make a very cheap feature film and we could fundraise to get the money, and we could have a scene in the movie where they're at a social."

    However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the social fundraiser did not happen. Filming took place over two years, and the film was completed.

    "I'm very proud of the film and it's exciting we're getting a couple of little screenings," Putnam said.

    Putnam added negotiations are underway to get the film on a streaming service shortly.

