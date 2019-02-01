

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is offering free entry to provincial parks for the month of February.

The province said this will allow Manitobans to take advantage of the many winter activities available in the parks at no costs.

“Whether it’s cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or taking a quiet walk, there is much to see in Manitoba parks and we encourage everyone to enjoy them in winter just as they do in the summer,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires in a news release.

Vehicle permits are not required, but the province said SnoPasses are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks. There are groomed trails in 12 provincial parks across Manitoba, which can be used for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and hiking.

Additionally, Paint Lake, Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills, and fat-tire biking is welcome on designated trails in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks.

The province said trail grooming reports are available every Thursday, and Manitobans are encouraged to check trail conditions and weather forecasts before venturing out.

The province is also reminding the public of this year’s Winter Family Fishing Weekend, which runs from Feb. 16 to 18. Anglers will be able to fish without a license province-wide.