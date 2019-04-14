

CTV Winnipeg





The Province of Manitoba said it began operating the Red River Floodway around noon Sunday and river water is spilling into the channel.

The province said water levels upstream were not expected to rise with the initial gate operation, but a further gate operation around 7 p.m. Sunday will raise water levels south of the floodway closer to the natural level.

The latest flood forecast for the Red, taking recent snow and rain over the Red River Valley in North Dakota into account, predicts a flood of less than the magnitude of what was experienced in 2011.

The Red River is expected to reach peak flows at Emerson, which continues to be under a flood warning, between April 20 and 22.

North of the city, the area around Netley Creek, a tributary of the Red, and the lower Netley Creek is now also under a flood warning.

Flood warnings indicate current or imminent flooding.

South of Winnipeg, ring dikes are being partially closed at Emerson and St. Jean Baptiste, which will remain accessible by road. The province said it’s likely ring dikes will also be partially closed at Morris, Letellier, Ste. Agathe and St. Adolphe, adding it’s possible that Highway 75 North will stay open at Morris.

“Provincial staff are watching water levels and forecasts, and will work toward keeping the highway open as long as it remains safe,” the province said in a news release.

As for other bodies of water in Manitoba, the province said a flood watch, meaning flooding is expected but not within 24 hours, continues to be in place for the Roseau River, and potential ice jams have led to high water advisories for the Saskatchewan and Carrot Rivers in The Pas area.

The province said there has not been significant flooding of the Assiniboine, Souris and Pembina rivers and levels are relatively low.