Province reports a big reduction in the deficit
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 7:45AM CST
Despite the financial burden of Investor's Group Field, the province is reporting a big reduction in the deficit.
The 2017-2018 fiscal year ended with a $695 million dollar deficit. The Pallister Government says that's $145 million lower than budget.
Finance Minister Scott Fielding says most departments came in under budget.
Earlier this week Premier Brian Pallister announced his government was writing off another $82 million dollars for the Blue Bombers loan on the stadium.
Fielding also says $50 million is being put in the rainy day fund up from the initial plan of $10 million.