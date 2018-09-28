Despite the financial burden of Investor's Group Field, the province is reporting a big reduction in the deficit.

The 2017-2018 fiscal year ended with a $695 million dollar deficit. The Pallister Government says that's $145 million lower than budget.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says most departments came in under budget.

Earlier this week Premier Brian Pallister announced his government was writing off another $82 million dollars for the Blue Bombers loan on the stadium.

Fielding also says $50 million is being put in the rainy day fund up from the initial plan of $10 million.