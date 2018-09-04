

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government has submitted its carbon pricing plan to the federal government.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said Tuesday it is part of the terms of the Pan-Canadian Framework.

“Our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan is the right plan for Manitoba. It will reduce emissions by more than the federal plan. It will cost less for Manitoba families than the federal plan,” said Squires in a release.

The province said the submission provides details on the carbon pricing scope, coverage and enforcement mechanisms. It said it also includes forecast emission reductions.

“Our plan is focused on Manitoba’s needs and Manitoba’s circumstances. It works better than Ottawa’s one-size-fits-all model. That’s why the federal backstop does not, and should not, apply to Manitoba,” said Squires.

The provincial plan is expected to include a flat $25 per tonne carbon levy and an output-based pricing system for large industrial emitters, while the federal plan is expected to start at $10 per tonne and rise by $10 each year to $50 in 2022.