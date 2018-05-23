

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is investing $5 million to upgrade Manitoba’s Centennial Centre and Manitoba Museum’s fire alarm system, according to a news release from the province.

“For more than 50 years, the Centennial Centre has been a great source of pride to Manitobans,” said Finance Minister Cameron Friesen.

“This is a much needed investment to preserve these wonderful venues and ensure the safety of the many thousands of people who visit each year.”

The new fire alarm will consist of two systems networked together: one for the Centennial Concert Hall and one for the Manitoba Museum.

In the news release, Friesen said that the current alerm requires continual servicing and the new one will reduce maintenance costs and adhere to workplace health and safety standards.

“Today’s announcement is another great example of our government’s support for the arts and creative industries in Manitoba,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

“The Centennial Centre is an important venue for so many wonderful productions and presentations, and we are delighted to help preserve it for Manitobans to enjoy for years to come.”

The project has been awarded to McCaine Electric Ltd. Work is expected to begin in June and finish by late this year.