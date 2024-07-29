'Quite historical': Steam train at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park marks 60 years

An experience that many Winnipeggers have been privileged to experience marked a milestone on Monday.

The Assiniboine Park steam train rolled for its 60th anniversary, allowing the young and young at heart to ride through the park once again.

"I think Winnipeg is pretty lucky to have this train," said Timothy Buzunis, who operates the Assiniboine Park train. "It's the only coal-burning steam train in a city park in all of Canada, and it's quite historical."

"It's got multiple colours, it's got brass, it eats coal, it drinks water, and when you see the rods move and the smoke move, it's a living machine."

Buzunis said his dad first brought the locomotive to Winnipeg when the city was looking for a train in Assiniboine Park.

"There was a lot of enthusiasm and waiting for a coal-burning steam train. And on opening day, in fact, the next two days, they had 10,000 riders, both days in a row," he said.

Many in attendance had fond memories of riding on the train, which chugged on its path through the park.

"It wasn't a trip to the park unless mom and dad put us on the train," said Allan Pitch.

The Assiniboine Park Steam Train marked its 60th anniversary on Monday July 29, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)

"I remember coming here all the time with my mom, the smell of the coal, the fun of the train, so that's why we came out for the anniversary," said Todd Hamin.

Engineer Jeff Riddell has been driving the train for 21 years, and said it is the people that keep him coming back.

"When I was a kid, it was about driving the engine and getting to experience that thrill, what I wanted to do as a kid, but now it's about seeing faces," he said. "It's about people seeing coming up who are also interested, and getting to show them coal, getting to show them heat, really passing on what I got as a kid, trying to get them the same experience."

The train runs daily from noon to 6 p.m. during the summer, and runs from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays from September until mid-October.