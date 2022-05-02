RCMP searching for missing woman, last seen leaving Winnipeg apartment

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was reported missing in Winnipeg Monday.

RCMP said 31-year-old Stacey Lynn Baptiste was last seen leaving her apartment in Winnipeg on Marlene Street early on May 1.

Investigators believe she could be in Downtown Winnipeg or in Osborne Village.

Baptiste is listed as five-foot-five and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and long, brown hair.

RCMP said officers and her family are concerned for her well-being.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.