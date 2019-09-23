RCMP seized a large sum of cash, drugs and guns from a residence on the Peguis First Nation Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Fisher Branch RCMP officers, along with the help of the emergency response team, executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police seized a large amount of cash, about 48 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of cannabis, two handguns, one shotgun and one high-powered rifle.

Police said four men and a woman, all from the Peguis First Nation, were arrested.

Mounties continue to investigate.