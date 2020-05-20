WINNIPEG -- RCMP announced it will be serving an injunction order Wednesday evening to Tataskweyak Cree Nation members who have formed a blockade at the Keeyask Power Generating Station and on PR 280.

The demonstrations stem from concerns over the spread of COVID-19, as the community is trying to block construction workers from entering during a shift change for the multi-billion dollar hydroelectric project.

"The whole point of our lockdown is to keep COVID out of Northern Manitoba," said Coun. Nathan Neckoway of Tataskweyak in a news release.

"We are trying to do everything we can to protect the safety and wellness of our citizens."

The injunction orders Tataskweyak Cree Nation to end the blockade, which went up on Friday.

The injunction was sought by Manitoba Hydro and granted by the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench on May 18.

“This injunction further proves the plan we have to safely resume regular work rotations at Keeyask protects both our workers and neighbouring communities from COVID-19,” said Scott Powell, Manitoba Hydro’s director of corporate communications, in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our plan goes above and beyond the latest public health guidelines and was endorsed by Dr. Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer.”

Mounties said the injunction will be served in a manner that is respectful and culturally sensitive.

The RCMP noted it is not arresting the chief and council of Tataskweyak Cree Nation, and that everyone involved is working towards a resolution.

“The community members at the blockades have a lawful right to protest and companies have a lawful right to complete their mandated work,” it said in a news release.

“The RCMP is working hard to protect both of these rights and ensure all parties and public are kept safe.”

- with files from CTV’s Mason DePatie and Charles Lefebvre