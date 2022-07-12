RCMP 'very concerned' for well-being of missing Manitoba man

Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man, saying they are “very concerned” for his well-being.

On Sunday, Mounties received a report that Charles Ray Edward Gott, 32, was missing.

Police said Gott has not been seen since the end of June when he briefly stopped at a family member’s house in Swan River.

RCMP describes Gott as five-foot-six in height, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and red short-sleeved shirt, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding Gott’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.