WINNIPEG -- An addictions centre located north of Winnipeg is staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those who are struggling with addiction.

Aurora Recovery Centre said it will be continuing service as these are uncertain times and people with addictions are more prone to have amplified emotions, such as anxiety and depression.

Steve Low, the chief operating officer at the centre, said Aurora has taken extra steps to make sure its members and staff are safe.

"As a healthcare facility we are taking the strictest approach we can. We provide daily updates to our members, their families, our staff and to the general public on our website on the infection prevention measures that we are taking, as the Coronavirus risk changes day to day," Low said in a news release. "We are bringing as many of our services online as possible as well as increasing physical distancing measures in our group meetings by using the largest rooms possible."

As part of the new measures, Aurora has started a three-part screening and admittance process, this also includes members having their temperatures taken. There are now staff mandated PPE requirements and mandatory hand washing audits.

Staff are also screened at the beginning of every shift. Physical distancing has been put in place in group settings such as counselling sessions and in the dining area. The centre has also increased its cleaning cycles with a focus on deep cleaning.

Visitations have been cancelled and have been moved to online and virtual platforms. Aurora has also set up designated isolation rooms.

Aurora said it is the only 24/7 medical detox facility in the province and is ready to receive Manitobans so the substances can safely leave their bodies.

"We are a healthcare facility above all, and it is our duty to provide the best care for our members who have mental health and substance use disorders. We offer life-saving treatment for members and getting treatment quickly, like for any other lethal disease, is a matter of life and death. Addiction treatment is an essential service."

The centre has also offered free access to online and virtual addiction counselling to help those who need support while in isolation.

"If someone is self-quarantined with a family member who has a substance use or mental health disorder, there can be unintended negative consequences. Someone with an addiction may also be forced to detox if their drug or alcohol supply sources become scarce, which is a potentially dangerous event if not managed properly by medical professionals."