WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Red Cross is providing support to the employees at a Winnipeg care home, which was the site of one of Manitoba’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks.

Revera, the company that runs Parkview Place Long Term Care Home, confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg on Thursday that a team from the Red Cross is helping out at the facility. The Red Cross has been at the care home since May 14.

Parkview Place is currently operating at baseline staffing levels.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, the Red Cross is at Parkview Place as an interim measure as the facility recruits health-care aides and nurses.

The WRHA noted that the care home was not experiencing an outbreak when the Red Cross arrived, and isn’t experiencing one now.

“The Red Cross was not deployed out of any dire staffing need at the site, but rather it was seen as a good interim fit for both the facility and the Red Cross, that would benefit the residents of Parkview Place,” the statement said.

The WRHA added that the Red Cross was deployed to the care home with the understanding that if the needs of another Winnipeg care home escalate due to an outbreak, the team would be redeployed. The WRHA noted that this has not happened so far.

From Sept. 15, 2020, to Jan. 12, 2021, Parkview Place experienced a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 119 residents and 39 staff members test positive for the disease. During this time, the deaths of 29 residents were linked to COVID-19.

The province also declared another outbreak at Parkview Place last month, but it has since been declared over.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.