An internal review of a botched water plant lawsuit lays the blame on the lawyer fired by the city.

Last year the lawyer was let go for cause after the claim was discontinued because a key deadline was missed.

The review concludes the lawyer determined the city had until December 2015 to file the lawsuit but did not do any research into that limitation period.

The report says in 2017 the defendants brought a motion forward in court to quash the lawsuit because the deadline expired prior to the December 2015 date.

As CTV News reported last month, Denise Pambrun is suing the city for wrongful dismissal. In her claim she denies making the error and alleges her reputation has been damaged.

Those allegations have not been proven in court.

The city was hoping to reclaim up to $20 million for a number of deficiencies at the Deacon Water Treatment Plant.

Changes have now been made according to the internal review. All litigation files within the city’s legal department require a cover sheet with relevant information including a file deadline date.

Winnipeg’s auditor is also set to bring forward a report recommending improvements in the city’s legal department.