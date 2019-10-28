WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Goldeyes owner Sam Katz is hitting back over the hardball negotiations involving the Shaw Park site.

Last week a report said the city and the Goldeyes have been unable to come to an agreement over the lease which expires in 2023.

The report said the city wants to end more than $700,000 in annual tax and parking subsidies.

It also wants more than the $1 annual lease payment under the current deal.

But Katz told councillors on the city’s property committee the team has paid more than $5 million in municipal and business taxes related to the property.

He says the report makes it seem like the team pays no municipal taxes.

Katz says the team has lost money in some years and needs the new lease in place to do upgrades to the scoreboard and to extend the netting that protects fans.

In 2016 the city commissioned a separate external report on the lease.

Katz called the findings in that report biased, inaccurate and false.