    • Scott Arniel named head coach of the Winnipeg Jets

    Winnipeg Jets associate coach Scott Arniel gestures to players against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday October 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)
    WINNIPEG -

    The Winnipeg Jets have named Scott Arniel as head coach.

    He replaces Rick Bowness, who retired after the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche.

    The 61-year-old Arniel joined the Jets as an associate coach when Bowness was hired in July 2022.

    Bowness and his staff led the Jets to the post-season in back-to-back seasons, but Winnipeg was eliminated in the first round both times.

    Arniel had a 10-5-2 record this season filling in behind the bench for Bowness during two absences.

    Arniel began his coaching career in 1995 after an 18-year pro-playing career and spent a season and a half as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

