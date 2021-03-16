WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP has seized about 500 cannabis plants, along with more than 80 kilograms of dried cannabis from a home in the RM of Tache.

RCMP said Steinbach RCMP officers along with the Steinbach General Investigative Section (GIS) and the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) executed a search warrant on a home in the RM of Tache on March 11, 2021.

Mounties said the warrant was under The Cannabis Act.

The search of the home turned up about 500 cannabis plants in different stages of production, along with more than 84 kilograms of dried cannabis.

(Source: RCMP)

Two Winnipeg men, ages 34 and 32, were arrested at the home and released. They are scheduled to appear in court in Steinbach on May 27, 2021. The men are facing charges of possessing illicit cannabis, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and cultivating more than four Cannabis Plants.

The charges have not been proven in court. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Federal cannabis laws in Canada allow up to four cannabis plants to be grown per household, however, Manitoba's cannabis legislation prohibits growing non-medical cannabis at home.