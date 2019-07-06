

CTV News Winnipeg





The RCMP in Selkirk has made several arrests following a firearms incident on Queen Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Initial information was that several suspects had barricaded themselves inside a residence.

The RCMP says numerous officers from Selkirk and the Emergency Response Team were on scene for several hours before arresting all suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.