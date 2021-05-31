WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and included new guidance for people who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose.

In the vaccine bulletin released Monday, the province said anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine is now eligible to receive a second dose of any mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), if they meet the provincial eligibility for the second dose.

On Monday, the province announced people who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before April 8 can book their second dose appointment today, and people who received their first dose on or before April 13 can book their appointment starting Tuesday at 11:45 a.m.

All Indigenous people in Manitoba and individuals with specific health conditions can book second dose appointments if they meet the minimum time interval between doses. The minimum time for the Pfizer vaccine is 21 days, while for Moderna and AstraZeneca, the minimum time is 28 days.

All Manitobans 12 years of age and older can book an appointment for a first dose, though the Pfizer vaccine is only available for people ages 12-17/

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has administered 852,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.