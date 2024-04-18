Serious assault in Winnipeg prompts Thursday morning road closures

The Winnipeg Police Service have blocked off some roads in the city’s North End as they investigate a serious assault on Thursday morning.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said that officers are on scene in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

While police investigate, the immediate area is closed to traffic and pedestrians. The public is asked to avoid the area and should expect traffic delays.

