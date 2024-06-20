Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Manitoba

Severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon for a swath of southern Manitoba including Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Berens River, and Killarney.

According to the weather agency, the storms may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

ECCC reminds residents severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Residents are asked to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by ECCC.