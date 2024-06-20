WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Manitoba

Calm before the storm? Cloud formations near Ste. Rose, Man. are pictured on June 19, 2024. (Cathy Letain) Calm before the storm? Cloud formations near Ste. Rose, Man. are pictured on June 19, 2024. (Cathy Letain)
Share

Severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon for a swath of southern Manitoba including Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Berens River, and Killarney.

According to the weather agency, the storms may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

ECCC reminds residents severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Residents are asked to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by ECCC.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News