Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings end for southeastern Manitoba
Storm clouds could be spotted in St. Malo, Man. early Saturday evening. (Source: Heather McDevitt)
WINNIPEG --
UPDATE: As of approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, all thunderstorm watches and warnings for southeastern Manitoba had ended.
EARLIER: Much of southern Manitoba could see severe thunderstorms Saturday night.
Environment Canada said it is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.
The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following areas:
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita – Richer area
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
- Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa
Environment Canada has also issued thunderstorm watches for:
- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall – Woodlands
If threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says to take cover immediately.
It is also reminding residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.