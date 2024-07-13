'Sky's the limit': Winnipeg's breaking community hopes to see sport grow with Olympic debut
At eight years old, Nico Kalaheo Lopez has already been break dancing for half of his young life.
What does he love about it?
"Everything," he said.
Each Wednesday and Friday, Nico works on his top rocks and freezes through programming with the Manitoba Breaking Alliance.
He comes by his passion honestly. His father is b-boy Flexum Lopez - a coach with the alliance and a former world champion himself.
"He used to travel all around the world, but he had to give up because he had to be a dad, so he gave it up for us, so that's why I wanted to break dance like him and become a world champion like him," Nico said.
Nico Kalaheo Lopez practices breaking at Graffiti Art Programming on July 3, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
Nico now has a new breaking aspiration to add to his list.
This summer's Paris Games marks the first year breakers will compete at the Olympics. It became an official Olympic sport in 2020.
The sport's path to the Olympics was shepherded by the World DanceSport Federation, after being tested at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.
Breaking since the age of 12, Flexum never thought he'd see his passion on the Olympic stage.
"It's gotten a lot farther than where you see it on a corner of the street, or someone with a hat out trying to make a little dollar or two," he said.
"It's gotten to the point where it's become not only a well-respected art, but at the same time, a well-respected sport."
Manitoba Breaking Alliance co-founder Flexum Lopez is pictured during a July 3, 2024 interview at Graffiti Art Programming. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
Charting breaking's history and popularity
Breaking is characterized as an urban dance style made up of a series of acrobatic movements, stylish footwork and the key role played by the DJ and master of ceremonies during the battles.
Many credit its origins to a DJ named Kool Herc. He is said to have MC'd his sister's dance party in the rec room of an apartment building in the Bronx in August of 1973.
Herc was tasked with playing music, and he debuted a new DJing technique, which extended a song's percussive breaks by using two turntables. It inspired partygoers to break or start dancing.
FILE - The front of 1520 Sedgwick Ave. is seen in the Bronx section of New York, July 23, 2007. Before it was a global movement, it was simply an expression of life and struggle: a culture that was synonymous with hardship and suffering, but also grit, resilience and creativity. Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, threw a back-to-school party with his younger sister in the recreation room of the apartment building one August day in 1973. Herc introduced the attendees to “the break” – extending the musical beat between verses? to allow for longer periods of dancing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
The form evolved, with breakers challenging each other, trying to one-up their competitors with style and moves.
The friendly battles became formal ones, with international competitions first popping up in the ‘90s.
Breaking onto the Olympic stage
Fast forward to today, the breaking competition at the Paris Games will be made up of two events – one for men and one for women, where 16 b-boys and b-girls will face off in solo battles.
According to the Olympics, competitors will use a combination of power moves, including windmills, the 6-step, and freezes, as they adapt their style and improvise to the beat played by a DJ.
Judges will then vote on who should advance to the next round and ultimately, take home the hardware.
The breaking competition is set for Aug. 9 and 10.
Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, competes during the World Breaking Championships in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Sept 24, 2023. For much of the last year, breakers from around the world have been competing for a shot at Olympic gold when the competitive hip-hop dance form makes its debut at the Paris Games in 2024. Whoever is crowned the top b-boy and b-girl in Belgium will directly qualify to the games next summer. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Breaking through the Prairies
Flexum has been hard at work here in the Prairies to grow the breaking community. He co-founded the alliance in 2023 as a way to give local youth an opportunity to perform and learn.
He was eventually contacted by Breaking Canada, a non-profit aimed at providing services and resources to the breaking community to help it grow.
The organizations partnered up to offer qualifying events for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, West Africa.
Flexum Lopez performs for Manitoba Breaking Alliance students on July 3, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
"Us collaborating together is to get this goal of having a Canadian representative, and not only just the Youth Olympics, but the future Olympics, anything that we have coming up, because there's going to be more opportunities."
Vancouver's Philip Kim, who competes as b-boy Phil Wizard, is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
Canada's Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Apart from shining a larger spotlight on incredible breakers like Kim, Flexum believes the Paris Games will provide more opportunities for breakers here at home.
"These students now, outside of having their own personal goals, can see it on TV, being shoulder to shoulder with professional, well-respected athletes. The sky's the limit," he said.
"There's a lot more now they can dive into, and a lot more opportunities being offered, because it's being allowed to be in the Olympics this year."
A young breaker is pictured mid six-step during a Manitoba Breaking Alliance class on July 3, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
- With files from the Canadian Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
An Indian billionaire's son is married after lavish celebrations that spotlight his global clout
The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been a global spectacle. Not only has it brought the world’s most famous celebrities, powerful politicians and business tycoons under one roof, it has also highlighted the immense clout of the Indian billionaire.
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
Inside the courtroom as case dismissed against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
A nearly three-year legal saga for Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer ended Friday without a verdict but with tears of relief for the actor and a small coterie of family who had settled into a somber daily routine on wooden benches inside a windowless New Mexico courtroom at trial.
Work friends can be hard to find. Here's how to combat loneliness in the workplace
As North America navigates what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy described last year as a loneliness epidemic, employers and employees are trying to address what for many people is a lack of real friendships at work.
The race is on to save a 150-year-old N.Y. lighthouse from crumbling into the Hudson River
Wooden pilings beneath Hudson-Athens Lighthouse are deteriorating, and the structure, built in the middle of the river when steamboats still plied the water, is beginning to shift. Cracks are apparent on the brick building and its granite foundation.
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
The latest from Gaza: 71 killed in Israeli attack said to target Hamas military leader
Israel said it targeted Hamas' shadowy military commander in a massive strike Saturday in the crowded southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to local health officials. Hamas immediately rejected the claim.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Over 240 trained security staff patrolling grounds at Country Thunder
Country Thunder in Craven Sask., is in full swing and police have been kept busy.
-
Tornado warnings issued for parts of south central Sask.
Parts of south central Saskatchewan are under a tornado warning, according to an alert sent out by Environment Canada around 6:15 p.m.
-
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Archaeologists from Alberta and Sask. are studying a site this local historian stumbled upon
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
-
Five tornadoes confirmed in Saskatchewan on July 1
Five weak tornadoes occurred in southeastern Saskatchewan on July 1, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
Sask. RCMP says three people were impersonating police in Onion Lake
Onion Lake RCMP are looking for information about three people believed to be impersonating police officers.
Edmonton
-
Is it safe to swim in the North Saskatchewan River? Experts weigh in
As Edmontonians try to keep cool, many are flocking to the North Saskatchewan River to swim. But is it safe?
-
Edmonton proves popular for U.S. restaurant chains looking to expand
With popular U.S. restaurant chains Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A setting up shop in Edmonton, one business expert says there are several reasons why Alberta's capital city is a destination for them, including residents' love of dining out.
-
Canada's wildfire season close to 10-year average heading into the peak summer
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have brought flash floods and destruction to parts of the Maritimes, but federal officials say the storm has also reduced the risk of wildfires in parts of Eastern Canada, at least for now.
Calgary
-
'Justice system failed me': Calgary woman speaks out after sex assault trial cut short
A young Calgary woman says she understands why victims of sexual assault often don't report it after a trial against her former boss was cut short.
-
Woman injured in stabbing at southeast Calgary apartment building
A stabbing inside a southeast Calgary apartment building sent one woman to hospital on Friday evening.
-
Judge in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial warns jury about defence statement
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
-
'Things could have been different': Frustration building amid Spadina Avenue TTC construction
A six-month project to upgrade the streetcar route along Spadina Avenue has only just started, but is already causing headaches for drivers, cyclists and businesses alike.
-
Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Ottawa
-
Construction work to begin on Wellington Street Sunday, here's what you need to know
The City of Ottawa says the resurfacing of Wellington Street between Vimy Place and Kent Street will start on Sunday.
-
Housing complex for asylum seekers closing in Cornwall, Ont.
More than 500 refugees will soon be out of their home after the federal government chose not to renew a shelter contract with a Cornwall hotel.
-
Merivale Fish Market closes temporarily due to fire next door
The Merivale Fish Market -- a popular west Ottawa restaurant and store -- is temporarily closed because of a fire at an adjacent business.
Montreal
-
Montreal tenant 'appalled' after landlord orders removal of Palestinian flag
Kendra Downe says they never imagined they could potentially be facing eviction when they put up a Palestinian flag on their balcony of their Montreal apartment.
-
Speed bumps aim to slow cyclists down in the Plateau
There are new speed bumps on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau but they're not for the cars. The street is closed to cars for the summer and pedestrians take priority so the speed bumps are to slow down the cyclists.
-
Quebec town leaders, residents unite to decide fate of mine with ties to Pentagon
Five Quebec municipalities located by a proposed site for a graphite mine with ties to the Pentagon have created an alliance to accelerate public consultations on the project and pressure the provincial government to listen to what locals have to say.
Atlantic
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
New gallery explores beauty, history of Peggy’s Cove
A new gallery has opened at Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Vancouver
-
Calls to enforce leash bylaws in North Vancouver after dog mauled to death
Doreen Manuel was walking her two small Yorkshire terriers last month when a large off-leash dog suddenly lunged at them.
-
Bodies of 2 people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore on Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a lifeboat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from B.C. washed ashore at Sable Island National Park Reserve on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Health experts bristle as Poilievre pledges drug consumption site restrictions
Pierre Poilievre is ramping up his rhetoric over harm reduction, calling supervised consumption sites "drug dens."
Vancouver Island
-
Charges laid after paramedic assaulted during call on Victoria's Pandora Avenue
An assault on a paramedic led to a massive police presence in Victoria Thursday night, and is now prompting changes to the way BC Emergency Health Services responds to calls in the area.
-
B.C. university gives pro-Palestinian protesters trespass notice, deadline to vacate
Vancouver Island University says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters, telling them to vacate their encampment on the campus in Nanaimo, B.C., by Monday.
-
Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries
Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.
Kelowna
-
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
N.L.
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
-
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Barrie
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Barrie students lose everything in destructive fire as neighbours rally to help
Six international Georgian College students and one family lost their homes and everything inside them when a fire broke out on Wednesday morning, but their neighbours were quick to lend a helping hand.
-
Woman, 87, pinned under her vehicle in Muskoka parking lot suffers serious injuries
Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating after emergency crews attended to a woman pinned under her vehicle in a Muskoka parking lot.
-
2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Six Huron County beaches deemed 'unsafe for swimming'
Wednesday's storm that dumped as much as three inches of rain on parts of the shoreline, stirred up bacteria that sits on the bottom of the lake, say Health Unit officials.
-
Fatal collision near St. Thomas
A person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Central Elgin.