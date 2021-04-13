WINNIPEG -- As the winter storm continued to pound Winnipeg and Manitoba Monday night, it resulted in slick conditions for drivers Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews had to respond to two separate collisions, the first happening just after 8 a.m. when a car hit a hydro pole.

The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responded to the 1700 block of St. James Street.

As a result of the crash, the pole could be seen almost lying on the ground with hydro lines scattered everywhere.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle with significant damage to the front passenger side with part of the bumper being ripped off.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

The city said no one was taken to hospital and that Manitoba Hydro was notified of the incident. Several Hydro crews attended the scene to repair the downed pole.

The second crash happened at 8:40 a.m., with emergency crews responding to a two-vehicle crash at Portage Avenue and Moray Street.

Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News

The crash involved a school bus and another vehicle. The city said there were no students on the bus when happened and no one was taken to hospital.

The city is reminding everyone that motorists should drive to the conditions and they should be giving themselves extra time to get to their destination.