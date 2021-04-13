WINNIPEG -- With a spring snowstorm coming down on parts of Manitoba, a number of schools across the province have been forced to close due to weather and road conditions.

The following is a list of school closures and bus cancellations for April 13, 2021:

All schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division are closed. Buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to work.

All schools are closed in the Sunrise School Division, and staff should stay at home.

Schools are closed in the Evergreen School Division. Buses are not running.

Schools are closed and buses aren’t running in the Swan Valley School Division.

Peguis Central School is closed.

Schools are closed in the Prairie Rose School Division. Staff should work from home.

Schools are closed in the Red River Valley School Division. Staff should work from home.

The following schools are closed in Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), Saint-Lazare, Ecole Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude), École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard, Pointe des Chênes, Gabrielle-Roy, Sainte-Agathe, and Saint-Laurent. Buses are canceled for Noël-Ritchot.



SNOWFALL WARNINGS

Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings for several communities across Manitoba.

The weather agency said the low-pressure system is still stalled over northwestern Ontario, which will bring five to 10 centimetres of snow to Manitoba on Tuesday.

Environment Canada noted that northerly winds gusting 60 km/h could cause poor visibility from snow and blowing snow. The snow and winds will diminish by Tuesday night.

Anyone who cannot get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment due to the weather is asked to call 1-844-626-8222 or use the online booking portal to reschedule.

Environment Canada is reminding Manitobans to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions.

A full list of snowfall warnings can be found online.