Spring snowstorm forces school closures in Manitoba
WINNIPEG -- With a spring snowstorm coming down on parts of Manitoba, a number of schools across the province have been forced to close due to weather and road conditions.
The following is a list of school closures and bus cancellations for April 13, 2021:
- All schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division are closed. Buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to work.
- All schools are closed in the Sunrise School Division, and staff should stay at home.
- Schools are closed in the Evergreen School Division. Buses are not running.
- Schools are closed and buses aren’t running in the Swan Valley School Division.
- Peguis Central School is closed.
- Schools are closed in the Prairie Rose School Division. Staff should work from home.
- Schools are closed in the Red River Valley School Division. Staff should work from home.
- The following schools are closed in Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), Saint-Lazare, Ecole Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude), École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard, Pointe des Chênes, Gabrielle-Roy, Sainte-Agathe, and Saint-Laurent. Buses are canceled for Noël-Ritchot.
SNOWFALL WARNINGS
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings for several communities across Manitoba.
The weather agency said the low-pressure system is still stalled over northwestern Ontario, which will bring five to 10 centimetres of snow to Manitoba on Tuesday.
Environment Canada noted that northerly winds gusting 60 km/h could cause poor visibility from snow and blowing snow. The snow and winds will diminish by Tuesday night.
Anyone who cannot get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment due to the weather is asked to call 1-844-626-8222 or use the online booking portal to reschedule.
Environment Canada is reminding Manitobans to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions.
A full list of snowfall warnings can be found online.