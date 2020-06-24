WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada says they received a report of a brief tornado in southern Manitoba on Tuesday.

According to the agency’s weather summary on Wednesday, a brief tornado was observed six kilometres southeast of Letellier. Environment Canada received the report and photo from social media.

“A dust cloud was seen at the base of the funnel, but there were no reports of damage,” the report said, adding the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Twitter user Josh Penner posted this photo on Twitter Tuesday evening, which appears to show the tornado in question.

Environment Canada said the tornado is considered a landspout tornado, generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

The agency said landspout tornadoes don’t usually cause significant damage, but warn they’re still dangerous, as they can topple trees, damage roofs, and toss debris short distances.

Environment Canada said they’re looking for pictures of the tornado or any damage it may have caused. Any information about the event can be emailed to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca, or you can call 1-800-239-0484.

