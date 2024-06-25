Some appointments return to MPI centre damaged by fire

WINNIPEG
    One week after being forced to close due to a fire, some appointments are starting to return to a Manitoba Public Insurance centre.

    The Crown corporation announced Tuesday that it will resume road tests scheduled for Class 2,3,4 and 5 licences, along with air brake tests, at the Gateway Service Centre. Class 1 road tests resumed at the centre on June 20. MPI added that non-hail estimate appointments will also take place at the centre.

    A fire damaged the front lobby of the centre on June 19, and several services remain unavailable, including front counter services, driver's licence transactions and vehicle registration.

    MPI said customers who need front counter services should visit another service location or an Autopac agent.

