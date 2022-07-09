'Something has to give': Manitoba NDP wants action to address climbing food prices

Inflation rates are making it harder for Manitobans to pay their grocery bills according to the Manitoba NDP and they want that to change.

The official opposition, along with a local business owner, says inflation and the rising cost of living are making it difficult for people of any income to pay for their groceries and it's also impacting retailers and food producers.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he is calling on the premier to create an all-party committee that would work through the summer to find solutions.

"Let's get around that table as legislators, let's do a quick dive into what is causing these rises in food prices and evaluate what are the options the government can do to make your life more affordable," said Kinew.

He added the government isn't responsible to do everything about this problem, but he feels it should do something to help Manitobans as much as possible.

Kinew said he thinks an all-party committee would ensure these problems would be tackled in the best way possible and multiple solutions would be shared.

Ed Cantor, of Cantor's Quality Meat and Groceries, said he really wants the government to step up to address the situation.

"Something has to give, the government needs to help out. There is no extra money for anybody to have enjoyment in life," said Cantor.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Premier Heather Stefanson said affordability challenges are being felt by all Manitobans and Canadians.

"Our government takes this issue seriously and we are currently exploring other measures to provide Manitobans with additional financial relief during this challenging time," she said.

Stefanson will be participating in the Council of Federation Summer Meeting with Canada's premiers next week and plans to discuss affordability issues as well as other topics such as healthcare.