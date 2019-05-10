

CTV Winnipeg





More than 300,000 dressers are being recalled after a two-year-old child was killed when the product tipped over.

South Shore announced the recall of its Libra three drawer dressers Thursday.

The alert, which was issued by the company, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and Health Canada, said the dressers are not stable if they aren’t anchored to the wall.

Just under 7000 of the dressers were sold in Canada, along with 310,000 in the U.S. and 5,600 in Mexico.

The product was sold online by retailers like Walmart and Amazon and was sold by Target as the Simply Basics 3 Drawer Dresser.

CPSC cited a death and an injury related to the Libra three drawer chest in the U.S. As of April 30, Health Canada said the company had not received any reports of the dresser tipping over in Canada.