WINNIPEG -- The provincial government has extended its state of emergency for the sixth time since it was first declared in March.

On Thursday afternoon, the province said the extension will go into effect on Thursday, Sept. 10 for 30 days.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then extended on April 18, May 17, June 15, July 14, and Aug. 12.

The province said the state of emergency is being extended to "protect the health and safety of all Manitobans and reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Since March, the province has had 1,378 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, there are 360 active cases in the province.