WINNIPEG -- The streak of no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba holds for another day, as health officials announce no new cases as of Wednesday.

The total number of cases remains at 300, with eight active cases currently in the province. So far, 285 people have recovered from the virus. The number of deaths remains at seven.

It's been five consecutive days with no new cases in Manitoba.

There were 641 tests completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 50,726.

CHANGES TO TESTING SITES COME INTO EFFECT

The province said in a news release that changes at community testing sites have come into effect on Wednesday.

The locations at the MPI service centre drive-thru at 1284 Main Street and the St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre will both be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Thunderbird House site will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The locations at Sgt. Tommy Prince Place and the MPI Service Centre near Bison Drive have closed permanently.

The full list of hours and locations can be found on the province's website.