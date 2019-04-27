

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit has laid charges in relation to the March 16 homicide of 38-year-old John Robert Gabriel.

The WPS says investigators believe the suspect and the victim had met in the area of Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue when the victim was stabbed. They believe the suspect was trying to rob the victim, and say that the two did not know each other.

Police say on April 26 officers located 22-year-old Christopher Tristan Keith Atkinson in the Regent area and placed him under arrest.

Atkinson has been charged with second degree murder and breach of probation.

He was detained in custody.

EARLIER: 'Great guy': Family identifies homicide victim as police continue to look for witnesses