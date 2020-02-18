WINNIPEG -- Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after a shooting in a North End home.

Winnipeg police said two people went to a home in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Inside, one person got into a verbal argument with a man. Police said another person pulled out a firearm and shot the man in the upper body. Both the people then ran away and police were called.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital and remained there for treatment, police said.

Officers arrested two people in the area, and found a modified firearm and ammunition.

A 15-year-old boy from Winnipeg is facing charges of :

Assault with a weapon;

Use a firearm during commission of an indictable offence;

Careless use of a firearm;

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon;

Carry concealed weapon;

Possess loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Possess weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Two counts of possess of firearm contrary to prohibition order; and

Discharge a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent.

A 19-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing charges of assault with a weapon, and use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police said both people have been remanded into custody.