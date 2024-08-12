Teen left with 'life-altering injuries' after machete attack: WPS

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital Saturday night after a machete attack left him with life-altering injuries.

Winnipeg police responded to the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday and found the 15-year-old victim with extensive serious injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the victim and another 15-year-old boy – who were unknown to one another – were involved in a dispute. Police said the fight escalated and the victim was knocked to the ground. Police said the suspect kicked, punched, and struck the boy with a machete.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition. Police said he sustained “life-altering injuries” because of the attack.

Officers, with help from the tactical support team and K9 unit, arrested the 15-year-old suspect in the block of Flora Avenue a short time later.

He has been charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a weapon. He remains in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

The WPS major crimes unit is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.