Teen stabbed at Winnipeg mall during robbery

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery at a Winnipeg mall.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday following a report of a stabbing involving a group of males at the mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured teenager, who was bleeding and receiving first aid from a security guard. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Officers in the surrounding area saw one of the suspects running nearby. Police then chased after him and took him into custody.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated and determined that a group of people confronted and robbed the victim. Police allege that as the teen escaped, the group chased after him and stabbed him before he got to safety. The suspects then fled the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.