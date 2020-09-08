WINNIPEG -- A 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Canada Day shooting that left a Winnipeg woman dead has pleaded guilty to another unrelated charge.

The male youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to one charge of taking a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner on April 8, 2020.

The youth appeared in the Manitoba Youth Centre Tuesday morning via video conference to enter the guilty plea.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to multiple charges, including a Sep.14, 2019 charge of theft under $5,000 at a liquor store and a separate charge of theft under $5,000 stemming from several liquor store thefts between May. 2, 2019, and Aug.15, 2019.

The youth also pleaded guilty to an Apr.8, 2020 charge for failing to comply with conditions which included not attending any liquor store, and two separate charges of failing to comply with a release order between May.22 and Jun.1, 2020.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for these charges on October 30. A pre-sentence report and a forensic report have been ordered.

CANADA DAY SHOOTING LEAVES ONE DEAD

The 15-year-old, along with a 14-year-old male from Winnipeg, are both charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting on Canada Day. The charges in these cases have not been proven in court.

Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, and an 18-year-old man were both shot while walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue early in the morning. The man survived the shooting but Cote was killed.

The teens are also charged in connection with a shooting on Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue, where a man was shot and hit by a vehicle. The man was taken to hospital and survived.

Another shooting occurred near The Forks on July 2, where a 40-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The teenagers are scheduled to return to court on these charges in October.

The Crown has indicated it is seeking adult sentences against the teens in connection with the incidents.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.