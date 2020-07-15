WINNIPEG -- From educators to doctors to entrepreneurs, 12 Manitobans have been selected to receive the province’s top honour.

On Wednesday morning, the province announced this year’s recipients of the Order of Manitoba, an honour given to residents who have shown excellence and achievement and enriched the social, cultural or economic well-being of Manitoba.

Normally, this announcement is made on May 12, which is Manitoba Day, but this year’s recipient reveal was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Wednesday’s announcement coincides with the 150th anniversary of The Manitoba Act coming into effect and the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Appointments to the Order of Manitoba are made by the chancellor, Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon, and are based of the recommendations of an advisory council.

“This year, as Manitobans have been tested and have responded with courage, creativity and hope, we are even more aware of the importance of commitment to community,” said Filmon.

“The community leaders to be invested into the Order of Manitoba in this, the 150th anniversary of the province, will continue to inspire their fellow Manitobans through their personal achievements and their dedication to our province, our country and our world.”

The following 12 people have been selected for the Order of Manitoba this year:

Dr. Stephen Borys, the director and CEO of the Winnipeg Art Gallery. He is also leading the effort to build the Inuit Art Centre and is an adjunct professor at the University of Winnipeg; Mitch Bourbonniere, an educator and community activist. Bourbonniere is a founding member of the original Bear Clan Patrol, and volunteers with Ogijiita Pimatswin Kinamatwin, the Mama Bear Clan, and Drag the Red, among other organizations; Elder Mary Courchene, an Indigenous leader who shares her guidance on the path towards reconciliation. Courchene uses the strength of her family and culture, as well as her experience as a residential school survivor, to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to heal, learn and grow; Dr. Krishnamurti Dakshinamurti, an emeritus professor in the University of Manitoba’s faculty of medicine. Dakshinamurti is a senior advisor at the St. Boniface Hospital Research Centre, as well as an innovator in the epigenetics of vitamins, metabolic syndrome disorders and the pharmacology of vitamins; Bill Elliot, who is working towards the goal of sustainability through environmental education. He is the founding executive director of the Fort Whyte Centre for Environmental Education, which is now known at FortWhyte Alive; Richard Frost, CEO of The Winnipeg Foundation. During his time at The Winnipeg Foundation it has multiplied its net worth and increased its social and cultural influence; Tina Jones, chair of the Health Sciences Centre Foundation board. Jones is also an entrepreneur, community contributor and philanthropist. She is the owner of the Banville and Jones group of companies and a partner in the Rink Training Centre; Dr. Marion Lewis, co-founder of the Winnipeg Rh Laboratory to study and eradicate hemolytic disease of newborns (HDN). Lewis developed the methodology to detect all types of Rh-incompatibility and to use the same technique to test the blood of pregnant Manitobans; Margaret Morse, the province’s first speech therapist. Morse pioneered speech clinics in hospitals and advocates for a master’s program in speech pathology at the University of Manitoba Stuart Murray, who has had a career in entertainment, business, health, sports, public service, community service and human rights. His accomplishments include being the former leader of a political party, chair of the 1999 World Junior Hockey Championships and honorary colonel of the 17 Wing Winnipeg; Scott Oake, sportscaster for CBC Sports, Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada. Oake is also the director of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a Winnipeg-based recovery centre dedicated to the memory of his son who died from a drug overdose; and Dr. Ernest Rady, entrepreneur and former member of the Manitoba Bar Association. Rady’s charitable donations include: the Rady Children’s Hospital, the University of California San Diego Rady School of Management and The Salvation Army

The date for this year’s investiture ceremony, set to be held at the Manitoba Legislative Building, has yet to be determined, as it is subject to public health restrictions.