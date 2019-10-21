WINNIPEG -- Canadians across the country headed to the polls Monday, Oct. 21 to vote on who will form the country’s next government, with CTV News declaring a Liberal minority.

The results from the 14 ridings in Manitoba will be posted as they come in. Here's who has been elected:

Brandon-Souris - Larry Maguire - Conservative Party of Canada

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski - Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party

Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa - Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada

Portage-Lisgar - Candice Bergen – Conservative Party of Canada

Provencher - Ted Falk - Conservative Party of Canada

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman - James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada

Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley - Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada

Elmwood-Transcona - Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party

Kildonan-St. Paul - Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada

Saint Boniface-Saint Vital - Dan Vandal - Liberal party of Canada

Winnipeg Centre - Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party

Winnipeg North - Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada

Winnipeg South - Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada

Winnipeg South Centre - Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada