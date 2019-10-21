The results of the 2019 federal election in Manitoba
A woman enters Maple High School in Vaughan, Ont., to cast her vote in the Canadian federal election on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. (Peter Power / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, October 21, 2019
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 11:34PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Canadians across the country headed to the polls Monday, Oct. 21 to vote on who will form the country’s next government, with CTV News declaring a Liberal minority.
The results from the 14 ridings in Manitoba will be posted as they come in. Here's who has been elected:
Brandon-Souris - Larry Maguire - Conservative Party of Canada
Churchill-Keewatinook Aski - Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party
Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa - Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada
Portage-Lisgar - Candice Bergen – Conservative Party of Canada
Provencher - Ted Falk - Conservative Party of Canada
Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman - James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada
Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley - Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada
Elmwood-Transcona - Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party
Kildonan-St. Paul - Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada
Saint Boniface-Saint Vital - Dan Vandal - Liberal party of Canada
Winnipeg Centre - Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party
Winnipeg North - Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada
Winnipeg South - Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada
Winnipeg South Centre - Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada