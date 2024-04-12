Thompson RCMP searching for missing teen, last seen April 2

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Manitoba teenager.

RCMP say 17-year-old Wilfred Quenton Spence from Thompson was reported missing on Wednesday.

He was last seen on April 2 at his home on Ashberry Place.

He is described as four-feet-eleven in height with short black hair and black eyes. A description of his clothing is not available.

Mounties say Spence is known to travel often between Thompson and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police say they have searched for the teen at several addresses of interest in both communities without success.

Anyone who has seen Spence or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.