

CTV Winnipeg





Firefighters responded to three serious fires early on Christmas Eve, including one that left a person requiring treatment for smoke inhalation.

In an update to media, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were called to the first fire at 1:33 a.m. The blaze at the single-storey residence in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue was declared extinguished 30 minutes later. No one was inside when the fire broke out and no one was hurt, officials said.

The second fire was reported just before 2 a.m. just a few blocks away, in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue, where people had fled a duplex without injury before crews arrived.

Officials said the fire was well-involved and flames were visible through windows, and it took more than an hour to put it out. No one was hurt.

Just as Redwood fire was put out, crews in another area of the city were called to a fire in the 400 block of Greene Avenue. A person had escaped the fire in a single-storey house with a wood frame. They were treated for smoke inhalation on scene and later taken to hospital in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

Officials said the fire just took under an hour to get under control, but firefighters had to stick around for some time to open up walls and the roof, ensuring any hidden hotspots were put out.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said all three buildings suffered extensive damage, though no damage estimate was available. No word yet on the cause of the fires, which are all under investigation.