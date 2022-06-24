'TrotzWatch' is over: TSN sources say Barry Trotz is not coming to Winnipeg
'TrotzWatch' is over: TSN sources say Barry Trotz is not coming to Winnipeg
The Trotz Watch in Winnipeg appears to be over.
Sources tell TSN's Darren Dreger that Barry Trotz will not be returning to Manitoba and has informed the Winnipeg Jets of his decision.
This despite multiple businesses in the city sweetening the pot to entice the former Islanders coach to take the helm of the Winnipeg Jets.
Little Brown Jug had offered free beer for life if Trotz returned to coach the Jets, and promised to name a beer after him. Dauphin's Countryfest had offered tickets to Trotz, who is originally from the community, and his family for the rest of their lives, and Harley Siemens of Siemens Farms had said Trotz would get a lifetime supply of eggs if he signed with the team.
CTV News will update this story.
