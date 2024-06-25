WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two people dead in separate crashes on Manitoba highways

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    Two people died over the weekend following separate crashes on Manitoba highways.

    The first collision happened on Friday around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 11 near Lac Du Bonnet.

    According to police, a 32-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck southbound on the highway when he crossed over the centre line and crashed into a northbound SUV, which was being driven by a 34-year-old Ontario woman. The SUV then went into the east side ditch and rolled.

    RCMP said a 60-year-old man, who was driving a second pick-up truck behind the SUV, swerved in an effort to avoid a collision and ended up crashing into the SUV in the ditch.

    The 34-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old driver of the first pick-up truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the 60-year-old driver of the second pick-up truck sustained minor injuries.

    The second crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 34 near Gladstone.

    According to RCMP, the driver of a southbound minivan was making a U-turn on the highway when a motorcycle crashed into them.

    The 21-year-old male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

    The 78-year-old male driver of the van, as well the 73-year-old female passenger were not physically hurt.

    Police continue to investigate both of these collisions.

