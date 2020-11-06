WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital following a Thursday evening assault in Winnipeg’s North End.

Winnipeg police officers said they responded to the incident in the 500 block of Pritchard Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Two males – one youth and one adult – were taken to hospital in unstable condition, but both are now in stable conditions.

Images show police vehicles on the scene, with officers searching the surrounding area with flashlights.

Police have not arrested anybody at this time.