WINNIPEG -- The province has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in Winnipeg, both of which have been moved to remote learning.

On Tuesday, the province said the outbreaks were declared at Holy Cross School and The King's School, and both schools have been moved to the red or critical level on the pandemic response system.

The province said Holy Cross School, located in the Norwood neighbourhood of Winnipeg, will be in remote learning until May 12. According to provincial data, the school has had 20 COVID-19 cases associated with it in the two weeks prior to May 3.

The King's School, which is in the Kildonan Crossing area, will be in remote learning until May 16. Provincial data shows the school has had 21 COVID-19 cases associated with it in the two weeks prior to May 3.

Provincial data shows 15 schools are currently in remote learning as of Tuesday. It said in the past two weeks, there have been 223 schools with one or more COVID-19 cases. During this time, there have been 482 cases among students, and 102 cases among school staff.